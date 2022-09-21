Bears injury report includes Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNPs

Roquan Smith, Velus Jones DNPs at Bears practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears were without one of the biggest names at Wednesday’s practice. Roquan Smith did not participate with a hip injury. He was not seen on the practice field either.

Velus Jones Jr. was also a DNP after missing practice last Thursday and Friday, as well. Jones Jr. stretched with the team on Wednesday, but then went back into the team’s training facilities. The rookie wide receiver has battled a hamstring injury throughout the summer and has yet to make his regular season debut.

In addition, tight end Ryan Griffin did not practice with an achilles injury, and Dane Cruikshank missed practice with a hamstring injury.

