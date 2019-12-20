The Bears released their final injury report Friday leading up to Sunday's matchup against Matt Nagy's former mentor Andy Reid and the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Taylor Gabriel (concussion) and Bobby Massie (ankle) not playing this Sunday at Soldier Field, the only variables left in the Bears lineup are cornerback Prince Amukamara (hamstring) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (elbow). Amukamara was a limited participant in Friday's practice. Hicks was able to be a full participant. Bilal Nichols (knee) was also a limited participant.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Amukamara suffered a hamstring injury after playing the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving. He was absent during the Bears win against the Dallas Cowboys and split game time with Kevin Toliver against Green Bay, with Toliver taking over completely during the third quarter.

After two months away, Hicks was able to make his return to Bears at Lambeau Field against the Packers, despite his elbow not being 100% healed. Hicks had been noticeably absent from the injured list this week until Friday, leading some to speculate that the Bears want him to rest since the team is out of playoff contention.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears injury report: Hicks full participant but remains questionable for Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago