Bears injury report: Good news, bad news from Thursday’s practice
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which featured the return of one prominent starter.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which included updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.
Did Not Practice
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images
S Tashaun Gipson – hip
WR Jakeem Grant – ankle
DT Akiem Hicks – groin
OLB Khalil Mack – foot
DT Bilal Nichols – knee
Limited
Harry How/Getty Images
TE J.P. Holtz – quad
LB Caleb Johnson – knee
WR Darnell Mooney – groin
WR Allen Robinson – ankle
CB Duke Shelley – ankle
Full participation
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
TE Jimmy Graham – non-injury/resting vet
RB Khalil Herbert – shoulder
CB Xavier Crawford – back
1
1