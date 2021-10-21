Bears injury report: Good news, bad news from Thursday’s practice

The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which featured the return of one prominent starter.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which included updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

Did Not Practice

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

S Tashaun Gipson – hip

WR Jakeem Grant – ankle

DT Akiem Hicks – groin

OLB Khalil Mack – foot

DT Bilal Nichols – knee

Limited

Harry How/Getty Images

TE J.P. Holtz – quad

LB Caleb Johnson – knee

WR Darnell Mooney – groin

WR Allen Robinson – ankle

CB Duke Shelley – ankle

Full participation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

TE Jimmy Graham – non-injury/resting vet

RB Khalil Herbert – shoulder

CB Xavier Crawford – back

