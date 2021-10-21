Bears injury report: Good news, bad news from Thursday’s practice

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
The Chicago Bears released their second injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which featured the return of one prominent starter.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Thursday’s practice, which included updates on outside linebacker Khalil Mack, defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, receiver Allen Robinson and defensive tackle Bilal Nichols.

Did Not Practice

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

  • S Tashaun Gipson – hip

  • WR Jakeem Grant – ankle

  • DT Akiem Hicks – groin

  • OLB Khalil Mack – foot

  • DT Bilal Nichols – knee

Limited

Harry How/Getty Images

  • TE J.P. Holtz – quad

  • LB Caleb Johnson – knee

  • WR Darnell Mooney – groin

  • WR Allen Robinson – ankle

  • CB Duke Shelley – ankle

Full participation

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

  • TE Jimmy Graham – non-injury/resting vet

  • RB Khalil Herbert – shoulder

  • CB Xavier Crawford – back

1

1

