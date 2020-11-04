Bears injury report: Eddie Jackson, Jimmy Graham among 9 players that DNP on Wednesday

The Chicago Bears have been relatively lucky on the injury front through the first half of this season. But it seems like injuries have finally caught up to them, as a loaded injury report indicates.

The Bears released their first injury report of the week ahead of their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, where nine players did not practice. Two of those veteran resting days for defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and linebacker Danny Trevathan. But the rest of the report is pretty grim.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ crowded injury report for Wednesday’s practice.