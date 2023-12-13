Bears injury report: DJ Moore misses practice with ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

DJ Moore did not participate in practice on Wednesday as he nurses an ankle injury. The star Bears wide receiver stood by the side, without a helmet, as his teammates went through individual drills.

Here’s a look at the team’s full injury report:

Moore has been the team’s most consistent player on offense throughout the season and leads the unit in catches (76), receiving yards (1,071) and receiving touchdowns (7). Moore also scored the first rushing touchdown of his career on Sunday on a well-designed and well-executed end around carry.

If Moore can’t play against the Browns this weekend, Darnell Mooney figures to take over as the team’s WR1. Moore’s absence would also likely lead to an uptick in snaps for backups Tyler Scott, Velus Jones Jr. and Trent Taylor. Equanimeous St. Brown is not expected to play, as he’s considered week-to-week with a pectoral injury.

It’s also worth noting that starting strong safety Jaquan Brisker was a limited participant due to a groin injury. Brisker led the Bears defense with an incredible 17 tackles against the Lions. He has been dinged up by several injuries throughout the year. If he can’t play against the Browns, Elijah Hicks would likely take his place in the lineup.

