Bears injury report: Deon Bush, Sherrick McManis DNP during Monday’s walkthrough

Alyssa Barbieri

The Chicago Bears released their first injury report of the week ahead of Thursday’s primetime game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears held a walkthrough Monday. But if they had practiced, outside linebacker Khalil Mack would have been limited and safeties Deon Bush and Sherrick McManis wouldn’t have practiced.


McManis suffered a hamstring injury during Week 3’s game against the Atlanta Falcons and did not participate in practice last week and was inactive in Week 4. Bush suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Mack has been limited throughout the first four weeks of practice and questionable for each of those games. He’s been active in every game this season.