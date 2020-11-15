Bears injury report: David Montgomery, John Jenkins ruled out vs. Vikings
The Chicago Bears have been relatively lucky on the injury front through the first half of this season. But it seems like injuries have finally caught up to them.
The Bears released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 10 game against the Minnesota Vikings, which features several prominent starters, complete with game designations.
Chicago has four players that have been ruled out, four questionable and out doubtful against the Vikings on Monday.
S Tashaun Gipson | Foot | Full
TE Jimmy Graham | Non-injury/resting vet | Full
DT Akiem Hicks | Non-injury/veteran resting day | Full
S Eddie Jackson | Personal | DNP
DT John Jenkins | Ankle | DNP | OUT
TE Cole Kmet | Groin | Limited | QUESTIONABLE
DB Sherrick McManis | Hand | DNP | OUT
OLB Barkevious Mingo | Shoulder | Limited | QUESTIONABLE
RB David Montgomery | Concussion | DNP | OUT
OL Sam Mustipher | Knee | DNP | DOUBTFUL
WR Allen Robinson | Knee | Limited | QUESTIONABLE
ILB Roquan Smith | Back | Full
OL Jason Spriggs | Knee | Limited | QUESTIONABLE
ILB Danny Trevathan | Non-injury/resting veteran | Full
QB Mitchell Trubisky | Right shoulder | DNP | OUT
DE Brent Urban | Shin/thumb | Full
ILB Josh Woods | Ankle/calf | Full
