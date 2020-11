The Chicago Bears have been relatively lucky on the injury front through the first half of this season. But it seems like injuries have finally caught up to them.

The Bears released their final injury report of the week ahead of their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, which was just the second practice of the week following Halas Hall being shut down on Thursday due to a COVID-19 scare.

Chicago has four players that have been ruled out and one questionable against the Titans on Sunday.