Bears injury report: Cole Kmet, Roy Robertson-Harris among 6 players that DNP Thursday

The Chicago Bears have been relatively lucky on the injury front through the first half of this season. But it seems like injuries have finally caught up to them.

The Bears released their second injury report of the week ahead of their Week 9 game against the Tennessee Titans, although it’s important to note practice didn’t take place due to the facility being shut down with a COVID-19 scare.

But the Bears did list defensive end Roy-Robertson Harris and tight end Cole Kmet among six players that wouldn’t have practiced.

Here’s a look at the Bears’ crowded injury report for Thursday’s practice.