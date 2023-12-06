Bears Injury Report: Bye week helps clean up the health department originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The bye week did the Bears a lot of good in the health department. The team had nearly full attendance as they returned to practice on Wednesday to prepare for their Week 14 game against the Lions.

Starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (ankle), running back D’Onta Foreman (ankle/shin) and swing tackle Larry Borom all participated in full after their injuries kept them out of the Bears’ Week 12 matchup against the Vikings.

Stevenson and Foreman are the most significant returns for the team. The rookie cornerback has been a starter since Week 1 and has steadily improved as the season has progressed. He’s given up some big plays but has also proven to be a reliable tackler. Stevenson has also displayed some ball-hawking ability that the Bears covet.

Foreman shouldered the load in the backfield while Khalil Herbert was on injured reserve earlier this season. He was so effective that he maintained a significant role in the offense when Herbert returned. On the year Foreman has 92 attempts for 381 yards and four touchdowns.

The only limited participant on Wednesday was rookie linebacker Noah Sewell as he works through a knee injury. Sewell has largely contributed on special teams for the Bears this year.

