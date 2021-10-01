Bears injury report: Andy Dalton questionable, Eddie Goldman will play vs. Lions

The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, where there was outrage about the quarterback situation and good news about Eddie Goldman.

Goldman has practiced in full for the last couple of days, and he wasn’t among the game designations, which means he’ll play in his first NFL game since the season finale in 2019.

Meanwhile, Matt Nagy refused to name the starting quarterback ahead of Sunday’s game, where it’ll be a game-time decision whether Andy Dalton or Justin Fields starts. This appears to be gamesmanship, an indication that Fields will be the guy come Sunday.

Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice, as well as game designations.

Did Not Practice

AP Photo/Matt Ludtke

S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) – DOUBTFUL

LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) – OUT

Limited

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

CB Xavier Crawford (back) – QUESTIONABLE

QB Andy Dalton (knee) – QUESTIONABLE

OLB Khalil Mack (foot) – QUESTIONABLE

WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – QUESTIONABLE

Full

Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports

QB Justin Fields (right thumb)

NT Eddie Goldman (knee)

TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)

TE Jesse James (personal)

1

1