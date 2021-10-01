Bears injury report: Andy Dalton questionable, Eddie Goldman will play vs. Lions
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Chicago Bears released their final injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions, where there was outrage about the quarterback situation and good news about Eddie Goldman.
Goldman has practiced in full for the last couple of days, and he wasn’t among the game designations, which means he’ll play in his first NFL game since the season finale in 2019.
Meanwhile, Matt Nagy refused to name the starting quarterback ahead of Sunday’s game, where it’ll be a game-time decision whether Andy Dalton or Justin Fields starts. This appears to be gamesmanship, an indication that Fields will be the guy come Sunday.
Here’s a look at the full injury report from Friday’s practice, as well as game designations.
Did Not Practice
AP Photo/Matt Ludtke
S Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) – DOUBTFUL
LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) – OUT
Limited
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
CB Xavier Crawford (back) – QUESTIONABLE
QB Andy Dalton (knee) – QUESTIONABLE
OLB Khalil Mack (foot) – QUESTIONABLE
WR Darnell Mooney (groin) – QUESTIONABLE
Full
Kena Krutsinger-USA TODAY Sports
QB Justin Fields (right thumb)
NT Eddie Goldman (knee)
TE Jimmy Graham (non-injury/resting vet)
TE Jesse James (personal)
1
1