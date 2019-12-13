The Bears released their final injury report Friday leading up to Sunday's matchup against the Packers.

Cornerback Prince Amukamara looks set to return from a hamstring injury that kept him out Week 14 against the Cowboys. The 30-year-old suffered the injury on Thanksgiving against the Lions. Cordarrelle Patterson practiced in full after being limited Thursday with a head injury.

Players on injured reserve aren't listed on the report, but things are looking up for defensive lineman Akiem Hicks. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said "We like what we're seeing from him" Friday.

Hicks must be activated off IR by 3 p.m. Saturday to play against the Packers.

Offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle), linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow), tight end Ben Braunecker and wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussions) are all out Sunday. Defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris (foot) and Javon Wims (knee) are questionable.

Bears injury report: Amukamara set to return Sunday, four Bears ruled out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago