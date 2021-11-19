Bears injury report: Akiem Hicks out, Allen Robinson doubtful

How Hicks, Robinson injuries affect Bears vs. Ravens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Friday was a bad day, filled with lots of bad injury news for the Bears. First the team announced Danny Trevathan would go back to IR, ending his season. Then there was the news that Khalil Mack would also miss the rest of the year with a foot injury. Finally, the team announced that after missing all three days of practice, Akiem Hicks will miss Sunday’s game against the Ravens, and Allen Robinson will be doubtful.

Yikes.

This will be essentially the fourth full game Hicks misses this season. He went out with a groin injury after the first snap of Week 4’s game against the Lions. That injury kept Hicks out of Week 5 and Week 7 as well. With Hicks out, the Bears will rely on Bilal Nichols, Angelo Blackson and Mario Edwards Jr. to make an impact beside Eddie Goldman.

If Robinson can’t play, it will be the first game he’s missed since fractured ribs kept him out of Week 17 in 2018. Robinson hasn’t produced up to his standards this season, being limited to only 30 catches, 339 yards and one touchdown. That’s well behind the pace he set over the past two seasons, when he averaged 100 catches, 1198.5 yards and 6.5 touchdowns.

“It’s really hard to replace somebody like A-Rob,” said Marquise Goodwin. “Just a great talent. Great leader. Great person overall. What we can do is know our assignments and make plays when the ball comes our way, just like he does.”

Matt Nagy mentioned preseason standout Rodney Adams and Isaiah Coulter as two options the Bears could turn to at wide receiver in case Robinson has to sit.

