Bears injury report: 7 players sit out Wednesday
The Chicago Bears kicked off their week of practice for Week 16 preparing them to face the Arizona Cardinals. Their first injury report has seven players, none of whom were able to get any work in at practice on Wednesday.
Did not partcipate
RB Travis Homer (hamstring)
OL Teven Jenkins (concussion)
DB Jaylon Jones (calf)
WR Darnell Mooney (illness)
LB Noah Sewell (knee)
WR Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral)
DL DeMarcus Walker (leg)
Homer mostly plays special teams. Jenkins suffered a concussion on Sunday against the Browns. Jones and Mooney are starters. They status the rest of the week is something to watch.
Cardinals Wednesday injury report
Did not participate
WR Marquise Brown (heel)
LB Victor Dimukeje (foot)
WR Greg Dortch (shoulder)
CB Garrett Williams (knee)
Limited participation
S Andre Chachere (shoulder)
CB Antonio Hamilton (calf)
CB Bobby Price (quadriceps)
DL Kevin Strong (knee)
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.