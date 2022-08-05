Bears injury, absence updates from Day 8 of training camp

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears returned to the practice field on Friday for their eighth training camp practice, where the pads on are for the third straight workout.

While offensive tackle Teven Jenkins has missed his seventh straight practice, there were some other notable absences and apparent injuries.

The Bears have a long list of players who aren’t practicing on Friday, including several cornerbacks. Rookie Kyler Gordon, Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley aren’t participating, which is concerning given the team is already without Thomas Graham Jr., who’s nursing a hamstring injury.

Defensive end Robert Quinn, defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga, tight end James O’Shaughnessy, wide receiver Dante Pettis and linebacker C.J. Avery were also not practicing.

The good news? Defensive tackle Angelo Blackson and rookie tight end Chase Allen returned to practice after missing a few days.

Follow along with live updates from the eighth practice of Bears training camp below:

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire

