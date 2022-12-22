Bears injuries pile up ahead of Bills Christmas Eve game

Bears release lengthy injury report ahead of Bills game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears could once again be seriously short handed on offense when they take on the Buffalo Bills on Christmas Eve this Saturday. Following Thursday’s practice, the last practice this week before the game, the team ruled out wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, and listed wide receiver Chase Claypool and starting guards Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins as doubtful to play.

The team is already without Darnell Mooney, since he had a season-ending ankle injury in Week 12. If Claypool can’t play due to his knee injury that would leave the Bears with Byron Pringle, Dante Pettis, N’Keal Harry and Velus Jones as the only healthy wideouts on the active roster. Last week the Bears promoted Nsimba Webster from the practice squad to the active roster for game day. They could do the same this week.

There are more questions on the offensive line, however. The Bears have used Michael Schofield as a swing guard when needed, but this week the team could have to replace both starting guard spots. Schofield will take one of those spots, and the other could be filled by Larry Borom. On Wednesday, Luke Getsy said that the only offensive linemen who haven’t practiced both inside and outside are Braxton Jones, Jenkins and Sam Mustipher.

In addition, Kindle Vildor will miss the Bills game due to an ankle injury that’s bothered him at several points this year. Jaylon Jones has replaced Vildor as the second outside corner in nickel packages.

Finally, Jaylon Johnson is officially questionable with a rib injury and a ring finger injury, however Matt Eberflus sounded confident that Johnson would be able to play against the Bills. Tight end Trevon Wesco will also miss his second game in a row due to a calf injury.

