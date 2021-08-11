Bears injuries: OT Lachavious Simmons returns to practice, OT Teven Jenkins to miss 12th practice

The Chicago Bears have been battling injuries throughout training camp, where their injury list has been quite lengthy at times, especially at the offensive line.

With the Bears gearing up for joint practices against the Miami Dolphins Wednesday and Thursday, head coach Matt Nagy shared a quick injury update.

Offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons will be returning from a concussion, where he’ll likely plug into the starting right tackle role, as indicated by the first unofficial depth chart, where he was the starter with Germain Ifedi on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

OT Lachavious Simmons (concussion) will return to practice today for #Bears. No other changes for injuries so OT Teven Jenkins (back) will miss his 12th practice. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) August 11, 2021

Unfortunately, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins remains sidelined with a back injury, where he’ll miss his 12th practice during training camp.

Right now, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson is listed as the starting left tackle on the first unofficial depth chart with Jenkins as the backup.

List