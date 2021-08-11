Bears injuries: OT Lachavious Simmons returns to practice, OT Teven Jenkins to miss 12th practice

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read
In this article:
The Chicago Bears have been battling injuries throughout training camp, where their injury list has been quite lengthy at times, especially at the offensive line.

With the Bears gearing up for joint practices against the Miami Dolphins Wednesday and Thursday, head coach Matt Nagy shared a quick injury update.

Offensive tackle Lachavious Simmons will be returning from a concussion, where he’ll likely plug into the starting right tackle role, as indicated by the first unofficial depth chart, where he was the starter with Germain Ifedi on the Physically Unable to Perform list.

Unfortunately, rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins remains sidelined with a back injury, where he’ll miss his 12th practice during training camp.

Right now, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson is listed as the starting left tackle on the first unofficial depth chart with Jenkins as the backup.

