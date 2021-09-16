Bears injuries: ‘Arrow is up’ for Eddie Goldman, Jason Peters ahead of Week 2

It was a rough start for the Chicago Bears in Week 1, both in regards to the outcome and injuries in their 34-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. But it sounds like there’s some encouraging news on the injury front.

Nose tackle Eddie Goldman missed Week 1 with a knee injury and was deemed “day-to-day.” Left tackle Jason Peters suffered a quad injury in the second quarter of Sunday’s game, where he didn’t return.

While nothing’s guaranteed at this point, Matt Nagy sounded optimistic about both Goldman and Peters’ statuses for Sunday’s game against the Bengals, saying the “arrow is up.”

It certainly helps that both Goldman and Peters were limited participants in Wednesday’s practice, which is more than what rookie tackle Larry Borom can say, as Borom did not practice with an ankle injury.

#Bears head coach Matt Nagy said DT Eddie Goldman and LT Jason Peters are trending in the right direction. Both returned to practice yesterday in limited capacities. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) September 16, 2021

We’ll see whether Goldman and Peters practice in a limited or full capacity on Thursday. But it’ll be Friday’s practice — and official game designation — that will go a long way in projecting whether they’ll be available for Week 2.

List

Matt Nagy says Justin Fields 'provides a lot of value' as a chess piece, and Bears fans destroyed him View 37 items

List

What Bears coordinators are saying ahead of Week 2 matchup vs. Bengals View 8 items

List