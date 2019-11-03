Bears Inactives: It's the same usual group, with one minor exception

The Bears released their inactive list prior to Sunday's game against the Eagles, and it's not particularly surprising:

One bit of surprising news is the inclusion of safety Deon Bush. Bush hadn't shown up on the injury report all week, and it's the first game he's missed in 2019. His snap count has gone down significantly since he played a season-high 11 snaps against the Redskins during the Bears' 31-15 win in Week 3.

Since then, Bush has logged games of 3, 2 (twice), and 5 snaps. The Bears don't really rotate out Eddie Jackson and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, so outside of the potential of a few DeAndre Houston-Carter subs, the defense won't look too different.

