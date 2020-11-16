Bears inactives: Which players won’t play vs. Vikings in Week 10?
The Chicago Bears released their list of inactives ahead of today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago has been banged up this week, where they’ll be without starting running back David Montgomery and nose tackle John Jenkins.
Here’s a look at the players that won’t be suiting up for the Bears:
QB Mitchell Trubisky
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
S Sherrick McManis
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
RB David Montgomery
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh
OL Sam Mustipher
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
DT Anthony Rush
AP Photo/Gerry Broome
NT John Jenkins
AP Photo/Duane Burleson
OLB Trevis Gipson
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports