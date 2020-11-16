Bears inactives: Which players won’t play vs. Vikings in Week 10?

The Chicago Bears released their list of inactives ahead of today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago has been banged up this week, where they’ll be without starting running back David Montgomery and nose tackle John Jenkins.

Here’s a look at the players that won’t be suiting up for the Bears:

QB Mitchell Trubisky

S Sherrick McManis

RB David Montgomery

OL Sam Mustipher

DT Anthony Rush

NT John Jenkins

OLB Trevis Gipson

