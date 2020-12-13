Bears inactives: Which players won’t play vs. Texans in Week 14?

Alyssa Barbieri
·1 min read

The Chicago Bears released their list of inactives ahead of today’s game against the Houston Texans, and it’s good news for the Bears.

Chicago had just two players questionable for this game in outside linebacker Khalil Mack and tight end J.P. Holtz, and both will suit up to play on Sunday. The Bears had previously ruled out cornerback Buster Skrine and outside linebacker James Vaughters. Interesting to note, receiver Riley Ridley is once again active.

Here’s a look at the players that won’t be suiting up for the Bears:

CB Buster Skrine

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

OL Lachavious Simmons

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

NT Daniel McCullers

AP Photo/Wade Payne

OLB James Vaughters

AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo

