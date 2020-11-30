Bears inactives: Which players won’t play vs. Packers in Week 12?

The Chicago Bears released their list of inactives ahead of today’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The big news is that Chicago will be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. is active after being questionable heading into this game.

Here’s a look at the players that won’t be suiting up for the Bears:

DT Akiem Hicks

QB Nick Foles

S Sherrick McManis

WR Javon Wims

OLB Trevis Gipson

OL Lachavious Simmons

