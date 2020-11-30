Bears inactives: Which players won’t play vs. Packers in Week 12?
The Chicago Bears released their list of inactives ahead of today’s game against the Green Bay Packers. The big news is that Chicago will be without defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. is active after being questionable heading into this game.
Here’s a look at the players that won’t be suiting up for the Bears:
DT Akiem Hicks
AP Photo/Wade Payne
QB Nick Foles
Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports
S Sherrick McManis
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
WR Javon Wims
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
OLB Trevis Gipson
Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports
OL Lachavious Simmons
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh