Bears inactives: Key players cleared to play vs. Vikings

The Bears will almost be back to full health when they take on the Vikings in Week 6. The team announced its inactives before the game, and neither Eddie Jackson nor Lucas Patrick were on the list, meaning they’re cleared to play.

Jackson missed three games with a foot injury while Lucas Patrick left Week 5’s game against the Commanders with a concussion.

Jackson figures to slide back into his starting free safety spot, but it’s unclear whether the Bears will have Patrick back at center. The return of Teven Jenkins at left guard last week means Cody Whitehair can move back to center, where he started the season, and Patrick can go back to his reserve role.

Notable inactives include Roschon Johnson, who is working through a concussion of his own, and Terell Smith who is dealing with an illness. Johnson had taken over as the team’s second running back this year. But with Johnson, Khalil Herbert and Travis Homer all down, the Bears will be left with D’Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans to carry the load. Smith played outside corner when Jaylon Johnson missed time due to an injury of his own. Now Johnson is healthy and ready to play again. If either Johnson or Tyrique Stevenson get hurt, Jaylon Jones figures to be the man coming off the bench now.

