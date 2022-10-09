Bears’ Ihmir Smith-Marsette says Vikings defender ‘flopped’ on illegal block call

The coolest play to happen on the football field during Sunday’s divisional matchup between the Bears and Vikings technically didn’t even happen.

Facing second-and-11 from the Chicago 48-yard line, quarterback Justin Fields used his athletic ability to make something happen on a quarterback keeper. He took off on the ground, weaving through Vikings defenders, for a 52-yard touchdown run.

It was pretty epic. Unfortunately, it was nullified by an illegal block penalty on receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, where Vikings cornerback Cameron Dantzler gave the performance of a lifetime to draw the flag.

“He flopped,” Smith-Marsette said after the game, via NBC Sports Chicago.

This Justin Fields TD run was nullified by a penalty but it was AWESOME. (🎥: @TrainIsland) pic.twitter.com/SdmL9iwz34 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 9, 2022

It was a huge momentum shift in favor of the Vikings, who were able to hold the Bears to a 51-yard field goal. Chicago went up 22-21 instead of 26-21 in the fourth quarter.

It was made more painful when you realize the Bears would’ve only needed a field goal to win (or tie) the game on that final possession, where Dantzler played spoiler, ripping the ball out of Smith-Marsette’s hands to seal the 29-22 win for Minnesota.

List

Studs and duds from Bears' Week 5 loss vs. Vikings View 9 items

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire