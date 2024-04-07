Bears identified as possible trade down team at No. 9

The Chicago Bears have pair of top 10 picks in the 2024 NFL draft, where they have the opportunity to land two blue chip players.

ESPN’s Field Yates shared an interesting draft nugget about how some NFL teams believe the Bears are a top trade-down candidate inside the top 10.

What NFL teams think other NFL teams will do in the draft should not be interpreted as gospel, but when I ask team personnel about intriguing opponents picking in the top 10, two that come up often are the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. Why? The potential of a trade down. Chicago has just four picks right now, fewest in the NFL, while the Jets lack a second-round pick and have a plan now at both offensive tackle spots following an active offseason. Given the number of teams that will be angling hard for OTs early, could either of those teams be incentivized to move down?

Certainly the fact that Chicago has just four draft picks would make them a top trade back candidate. But general manager Ryan Poles recently said he’s comfortable with just four draft picks given how he’s built the roster out with key contributors over the past two years.

Plus, given four quarterbacks are expected to go in the top four, there could be some top options available come the ninth overall selection — including receiver Rome Odunze, offensive tackle Joe Alt and edge rusher Dallas Turner.

Then again, if the right offer comes along — and a blue player isn’t available — it wouldn’t be a complete surprise to see Poles trade back.

Follow The Bears Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire