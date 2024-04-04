Bears hosting WR Rome Odunze on Top 30 visit Thursday

The Chicago Bears have been quite busy hosting top prospects at Halas Hall less than a month out from the 2024 NFL draft.

Chicago is hosing Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze on a Top-30 visit on Thursday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Odunze is one of the top-three receivers in this draft class not expected to make it out of the top 10.

Odunze has been a popular prospect mocked to the Bears recently. With four quarterbacks expected to go in the top five — including one team outside of the top 10 likely to move up for one — there’s a real chance Odunze falls to Chicago.

In any other draft, Odunze would probably be the top receiver in the class. But it’s a loaded group also featuring Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. and LSU’s Malik Nabers.

The Bears might already have a 1-2 punch at wideout with DJ Moore and recently acquired Keenan Allen, but that shouldn’t stop them from selecting Odunze if he happens to fall into their laps at ninth overall.

On Wednesday, Chicago hosted quarterback Caleb Williams and edge rusher Dallas Turner on Top-30 visits. Williams is all but a lock for the Bears at No. 1, and Turner is expected to be an option come No. 9.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire