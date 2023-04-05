Bears hosting Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson on top 30 visit

The Chicago Bears are in the thick of the pre-draft process, where they’re conducting top 30 visits with some of the nation’s top prospects.

Chicago is hosting Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson on a top 30 visit on Wednesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. This marks the third time the Bears have met with Wilson during the pre-draft process.

Wilson is one of the draft’s top pass rushers, and his blend of size and athleticism will make it hard for teams to pass him up in the top 10.

There’s no guarantee that Wilson will still be on the board when Chicago makes their pick at No. 9. But he’s someone who would be an option for them if he does fall, as he’s a game disruptor this defensive line has been missing.

Texas Tech edge Tyree Wilson is on a Top 30 visit to the #Bears today, source said, and he was with the #Texans yesterday. Except for Easter weekend, Wilson will be on the road non-stop for his visits, with trips scheduled to nearly every team in the Top 10. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 5, 2023

When Bears head coach Matt Eberflus was asked about what he’s looking for in a defensive lineman, he pointed to big, long and fast. Wilson certainly fits the bill, and he would serve as an immediate upgrade along a defensive line that was the league’s worst last season.

At the NFL combine, Wilson praised Chicago’s coaching staff and made it clear that he’d love to play for the organization.

“Great energy,” Wilson said. “Love the coaches. Love the GM. They got great coaches and I would be excited to play for the Bears.”

