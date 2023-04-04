Bears hosting Michigan State WR Jayden Reed for pre-draft visit

The Chicago Bears are conducting pre-draft visits ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, where general manager Ryan Poles is looking to retool the roster.

Chicago hosted Michigan State wide receiver Jayden Reed for a visit on Tuesday, according to Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy got an up close look at Reed during the Senior Bowl. Reed flashed his explosiveness and ability to play both outside and in the slot. He’s someone who could be available for the Bears on day three of the draft.

Reed, a Chicago native, also made it clear that he’d love to play with quarterback Justin Fields.

“He got a really strong arm,” Reed said, via Nicholas Moreano. “He can throw the deep ball. It’s a lot of his game that I love.”

Following the offseason acquisition of DJ Moore, wide receiver isn’t a need for the 2023 season. Moore, who will be Fields’ No. 1 wideout, is joined by Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool in the team’s best receiving corp in a long time.

But Mooney and Claypool are both in the final year of their rookie deals. It’s hard to imagine Chicago being able to sign both of them to extensions, so Mooney or Claypool — or maybe both — will be gone after this season.

Poles has made it clear he’s building not just for this upcoming season but for the future, and Reed is someone who could develop into an impact contributor for the Bears.

