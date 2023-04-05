Bears hosting Hawaii OL Ilm Manning for top 30 visit this week

The Chicago Bears are conducting pre-draft visits ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, where general manager Ryan Poles is looking to retool the roster.

Chicago is hosting Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning for a top 30 visit this week, according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

While Manning made 40-plus starts at left tackle at Hawaii, NFL scouts believe he projects more as a guard/center at the NFL level. Manning, who’s been an effective blocker, is willing to make the move.

“I stayed at left tackle because they told me I was the best offensive lineman they had. I have heard from various scouts that I’ll be moving inside at the next level though,” Manning told Melo. “I can play both center and guard. That’s where I’ve been practicing throughout the pre-draft process. I’ve been working almost exclusively inside. It’s been a fun process. I’m getting the technique down. It’s been challenging, but fun. Working with coach Torrian Wilson, who played in the league, has taught me a lot. He’s been cleaning my technique up.”

Manning would be a Day 3 target for the Bears, who are looking to shore up their offensive line. While right tackle is the gaping hole ahead of the draft, it wouldn’t hurt to shore up the interior with someone like Manning.

