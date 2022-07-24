Bears hosted veteran OG Michael Schofield for a tryout

The Chicago Bears have a number of questions at the offensive line position heading into training camp, and it seems like they might not be done tweaking the roster.

The Bears hosted veteran offensive lineman Michael Schofield for a workout on Sunday, per the NFL wire report.

Schofield has started 81 regular season games during his seven-year tenure, where he’s seen time at multiple positions along the offensive line. But he’s played right guard for most of his career, which makes sense for a team like the Bears with a gaping hole at right guard.

Last season, Schofield spent time with the Chargers, where he appeared in 15 games with 12 starts for Los Angeles.

#RunBehindRashawn is alive and well. – Slater and Matt Feiler wash down Cameron Heyward.

– Slater picks up Devin Bush.

– Jared Cook seals Joe Schobert.

– Michael Schofield pulls and eliminates Derrek Tuszka.

– Jalen Guyton executes the crack block on Tre Norwood. pic.twitter.com/cCBO7Hzbam — Gavino Borquez (@GavinoBorquez) November 22, 2021

While the battle at the tackle positions will be a focal point, there’s a starting right guard job up for grabs. Sam Mustipher has started at right guard for most of the offseason program. But he was battling veteran newcomer Dakota Dozier at the position.

With Dozier on injured reserve following an injury in mandatory minicamp, Schofield could serve as competition at right guard for Mustipher. Perhaps Teven Jenkins or Larry Borom could factor into the equation at right guard, depending on how the left and right tackle positions shake out. But if the Bears want a solid veteran option at right guard, Schofield might be their guy.

