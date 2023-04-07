Bears hosted Tennessee OT Darnell Wright for Top 30 visit

Alyssa Barbieri
The Chicago Bears are conducting pre-draft visits ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, where general manager Ryan Poles is looking to retool the roster.

Chicago hosted Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright for a top 30 visit this week, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Wright was a four-year starter with the Volunteers, where he played left and right tackle. He didn’t give up a sack in 19 consecutive games to end his Tennessee career.

Wright is a reliable pass protector but needs to improve as a run blocker. He was considered a sleeper but has since skyrocketed up draft boards.

Chicago has a gaping hole at the tackle position opposite Braxton Jones, who’s currently penciled in at left tackle. Depending on who the Bears add in the draft, we could see Jones moved to the right side.

Wright could be an option for the Bears if they opt to trade back again the first round. He’s expected to be a first-round pick, but if he falls to the second round, Chicago might consider trading up.

