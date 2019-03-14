Bears host two mid-round running back prospects for pre-draft visits originally appeared on nbcsportschicago.com

Even with the free-agency frenzy running wild, the Bears still have one eye on the NFL draft.

Their scouts have been out at college pro days this week, and Ryan Pace even brought a few prospects to Halas Hall.

Two mid-round running back prospects made the trip on Wednesday, with Florida Atlantic's Devin Singletary and Texas A&M's Trayveon Williams stopping by.

Texas A&M running back Trayveon Williams @TrayveonW @Aggies @CEKing_Football visited the Chicago Bears — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) March 14, 2019

Singletary had a disappointing performance at the NFL combine, running slow for a player who measured in at only 5-foot-7 and a half.

He was a smart, productive runner for the Owls who wasn't used much as a receiver, leaving question marks about how much of a play-maker he can be at the next level.

Williams didn't jump out the gym in Indianapolis either, but he has some more wiggle to his game and is a more well-rounded back.

He's a more raw runner from a technique standpoint, but he's proven himself as a receiver and a blocker, giving him an instant role on third downs in the NFL.

Both prospects are intriguing potential Day 3 picks, and it's clear the Bears are still looking closely at the running back position, even after signing Mike Davis.

