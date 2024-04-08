Bears to host Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers this week

The Chicago Bears are set to host two high-profile wide receivers at Halas Hall this week as part of a pre-draft visit.

Chicago will welcome Ohio State’s Marvin Harrison Jr. (via Kevin Fishbain) on Monday and LSU’s Malik Nabers (via Ian Rapoport) will be in the building Wednesday.

The Bears have previously hosted Washington wideout Rome Odunze on a top visit, the third member of the “big three” at receiver.

Harrison has been considered the top wideout in this draft class for awhile now, so it feels unlikely that he’ll slide to Chicago at ninth overall. But there’s been some debate among Nabers and Odunze about WR2, so there could very well be a scenario where Nabers could be in play at No. 9.

While there’s little surprise what the Bears will do with the first overall pick (welcome to Chicago, Caleb Williams), the No. 9 pick presents more intrigue. With four quarterbacks expected to dominate the top five, there’s a good chance a top receiver falls to the Bears. The question is: which one?

A couple of other notable pre-draft visits for Chicago this week: UCLA edge rusher Laiatu Latu and Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy will be at Halas Hall Monday for their Top 30 visits, according to Fishbain.

