The Bears will host the Dolphins for joint practices ahead of preseason game

Before the Chicago Bears kick off the preseason against the Miami Dolphins, the two clubs will get some extra work against each other.

According to The Athletic‘s Adam Jahns, the Bears will host the Dolphins at Halas Hall for a couple of joint practices ahead of their preseason debut on Aug. 14.

Chicago was set to practice with the Denver Broncos last year — which they’d done back in 2019 — before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, the Bears will get some valuable practice reps in against another team while increasing the competition and giving coaches a good look at where their team stands when they’re not battling only against their teammates.

This should be fun. I’m told that the Bears will be hosting the Dolphins for a couple joint practices before their preseason game on Aug. 14. They will be at Halas Hall. The Bears’ plans to practice with the Broncos last year were scrapped because of the pandemic. — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) June 28, 2021

Chicago’s offense will be battling the likes of their own talented defense, which has given them fits in the past. Now, the Bears will face another talented defense in the Dolphins, who are coming off an impressive 2020 season. Likewise, Chicago’s defense will face the likes of second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who is learning his second offense in as many years.

The Bears and Dolphins join a handful of other teams that are holding joint practices this summer, including the San Francisco 49ers & Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos & Minnesota Vikings.

