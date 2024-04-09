Bears host 2 prominent offensive linemen for pre-draft visit

A couple of top offensive line prospects are heading to Halas Hall this week to meet with the Chicago Bears ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft. According to ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter, Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham is set to visit with the Bears on Tuesday night and Wednesday. Meanwhile, Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson was in Lake Forest on Monday, according to his Instagram.

Another Bears visit: Alabama offensive lineman JC Latham is visiting Tuesday night and Wednesday with Chicago. https://t.co/DlnCzNHUoV — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2024

JPJ is visiting the Bears pic.twitter.com/dBdYKB2gYh — Billy M (@BillyM_91) April 8, 2024

Latham spent the last two seasons as Alabama’s starting right tackle, where he allowed just two sacks. He’s considered to be one of the top tackle prospects this year, trailing Notre Dame’s Joe Alt, but in the same conversation as Penn State’s Olu Fashanu and Oregon State’s Taliese Fuaga. Latham is the second offensive tackle the Bears have brought in on a top-30 visit, along with Oklahoma’s Tyler Guyton. Given his young age yet vast experience, Latham is someone the Bears could consider at No. 9 overall.

As for Powers-Johnson, he is the consensus top interior offensive lineman available and is a near lock to be selected in the first round. Powers-Johnson is someone who is more than capable of coming in right away and contributing as a team’s starting center, a position the Bears had trouble with over the last couple of years. It feels unlikely general manager Ryan Poles would pull the trigger on Powers-Johnson at No. 9 overall, but he’s a prime candidate to monitor if the Bears find a way to trade down.

With just over two weeks to go until the draft, the Bears are working hard to finalize their draft board, and more visits could still be on the way. But given their recent activity of wide receivers, edge rushers, and offensive linemen, it feels likely that one of those positions will be a priority after they select their quarterback at No. 1 overall.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire