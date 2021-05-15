Bears hoping they’ve found their ‘true alpha’ in rookie QB Justin Fields

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is already drawing rave reviews from rookie minicamp. From his demeanor to his on-field performance, it’s hard not to get excited about the future of this franchise with Fields.

When speaking to the media on Friday ahead of rookie minicamp practice, Fields exuded confidence. Carrying the weight of expectations from a starved Bears fan base might seem overwhelming. But that’s nothing new for Fields, who has been in the spotlight since high school.

“I’m made for this,” he said. “I’m built for this. It’s nothing new to me.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that the Bears are loving Fields’ confidence, and he might just be that “true alpha” that they’ve been looking for. After all, he’s already proven that during his collegiate and high school career.

“His comment this week that said, ‘I’m built for this kind of challenge,’ they love that,” Fowler said on ESPN Saturday morning, via Bleacher Report. “They want a true alpha; a guy who is going to answer the bell at every stop. He did that in the Clemson game last year at Ohio State, five-star quarterback in high school, and so, they’re just going to give him as much as he can handle. They like that he’s coming off of the 11th overall pick where he fell in the draft a little bit, they believe that will give him an edge.

“This team thinks they can win with Andy Dalton, with a defense and capable ball-control offense, but if this guy comes along as fast as they think he might be able to, he can be in the lineup sooner than later.”

Right now, the plan is to rest Fields behind veteran Andy Dalton, where Fields can develop without being rushed. But if Fields proves that he’s ready — and he earns the starting job in training camp — the Bears are going to have to reconsider resting Fields.

