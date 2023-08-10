Bears are hoping to get RG Nate Davis back soon

The Chicago Bears offensive line struggled to protect quarterback Justin Fields during Thursday’s padded practice.

It certainly doesn’t help that the unit hasn’t had all five starters in pads at any point during training camp. While left guard Teven Jenkins missed a couple of practices, it’s right guard Nate Davis who has been a recurring scratch during practice.

Given Matt Eberflus or his coaching staff won’t elaborate on injuries, we’re assuming Davis is dealing with something. But offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did say the team expects him back “soon.”

“We’re hopeful to get Nate back soon,” Getsy said.

The offensive line hasn’t had a chance to develop continuity this summer. Outside of the first four unpadded practices, Davis has missed eight practices (including six padded sessions).

While Davis’ absence during camp hasn’t been ideal, the most important thing is for him to be ready for Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers.

