The Chicago Bears held a round of tryouts Thursday which included Calgary Stampeders cornerback, Tre Roberson.

Roberson is considered one of the top CFL free agents making the rounds through the NFL tryout circuit this offseason. He had seven interceptions with the Stampeders in 2019 and drew interest from 10 NFL teams as recently as November, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Roberson, 27, began his college career at Indiana before transferring to Illinois State in 2014. He played quarterback in college and made the switch to the defensive side of the ball when he was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2016. After spending time on Minnesota's practice squad in 2016. He was waived in September 2017.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Roberson's CFL career kicked off in May 2018 with the Stampeders.

The 6-0, 190-pound defensive back has 10 interceptions in 32 career CFL games.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of the Bears.

Bears hold tryout with one of CFL's top defensive free agents originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago