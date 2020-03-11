Bears hold top-30 visit with Houston OT Josh Jones

One of the more underrated parts of the NFL draft process is the prospect visits. Each team can invite up to 30 players to their facility in an effort to learn more about them. It also allows the coaching staff to get involved in the evaluation.

According to The Draft Network, the Bears held their first of the draft season with Houston offensive tackle Josh Jones.

Jones is an interesting and somewhat polarizing prospect. Some draft analysts have him pegged as a mid-to-late first-round pick while others believe he'll be on the board when Chicago is on the clock at No. 50 overall.

The Bears have offensive line needs, even if tackle isn't at the top of the list. An interior player (right guard) seems like the biggest problem area, but if Ryan Pace has the opportunity to land a starting-quality tackle in the second round, he has to give it long consideration.

Let's face it, neither Charles Leno Jr. or Bobby Massie played like a top-level starter in 2019. Their regression created some vulnerability in their long-term job security, and a player like Jones would pose an immediate threat to unseat Massie next fall.

Jones brings 45 starts at left tackle to the NFL and has the natural athletic ability and movement skills to project as a starter on the left side in the pros even if he begins his career as a right tackle. His lackluster Senior Bowl performance may have hurt his chances at being a surefire first-rounder, and if he slides to No. 43, expect the Bears to give him a long, hard look.

