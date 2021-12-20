Bears hit hard again by COVID-19

With the Vikings on the schedule for Monday, the Bears head into the matchup with a thin roster.

Even the coordinators have been hit by the pandemic recently. The latest in the saga: the Bears placed CB Jaylon Johnson and S Tashaun Gipson on the COVID-19/Reserve list on Sunday.

Chicago’s cornerback unit takes a big step back without Johnson in the lineup. He is the highest-graded corner on the Bears this season, per PFF. He has one interception and nine passes defended in 2021.

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson and the rest of the Minnesota wideout corps benefits from Johnson’s absence. The Vikings need Jefferson to have a big day, especially with Adam Thielen questionable for Week 15. Additionally, Minnesota is not rich in wide receiver depth, so K.J. Osborn and others need to step up.

The Vikings signed two wideouts to the practice squad leading up to the game. Let’s see if either gets called up to fill out the depth chart.