Bears hiring Tyke Tolbert as receivers coach, passing game coordinator

The Chicago Bears are continuing to fill out their coaching staff under new head coach Matt Eberflus.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears are hiring former New York Giants wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert as their new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

Tolbert has coached in the NFL since 2003, where he’s served as a wide receivers coach for the Arizona Cardinals (2003), Buffalo Bills (2004-09), Carolina Panthers (2010), Denver Broncos (2011-17) and Giants (2018-21).

Tolbert has helped develop receivers, including Demaryius Thomas and Eric Decker in Denver and Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton with the Giants.

Tolbert joins an offensive coaching staff that currently includes offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach Chris Morgan.

The Bears have also hired Alan Williams as defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

Here’s a look at Eberflus’ coaching staff as it’s filling out:

