Bears hiring Luke Steckel as assistant offensive line coach

The Chicago Bears have added a new face to their coaching staff in Luke Steckel, who’s been hired as their new assistant offensive line coach, the team announced Tuesday.

Steckel has 14 seasons of NFL coaching experience, which includes 10 years with the Titans. He got his start with the Browns as assistant to the head coach (2009-12) before joining Tennessee as offensive assistant/special assistant to the head coach (2013). He was then promoted to offensive assistant coach (2014-16, 2018-20), assistant receivers coach (2017) and most recently tight ends coach (2021-22).

Steckel will work alongside offensive line coach Chris Morgan, who was hired last year, to help get this offensive line on track in 2023.

The Bears have a number of needs to address this offseason, including across the offensive line at tackle, center and even guard. Chicago’s offensive line was among the worst in pass protection, where quarterback Justin Fields was sacked a league-high 55 times in 15 games.

