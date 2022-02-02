Bears are hiring Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is busy assembling his coaching staff, which already includes a big hire in Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator. Now, Eberflus has found his defensive coordinator in a familiar face.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bears are hiring Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator. Eberflus told reporters earlier this week that he won’t be calling plays, which means Williams will have play-calling duties on defense.

Williams boasts 20-plus years of NFL coaching experience, where he’s served primarily as a defensive backs coach. He’s coached defensive backs in Indianapolis (2002-11), Detroit (2014-17) and with the Colts again (2018-Present). Williams does have prior defensive coordinator experience having served as Minnesota’s DC from 2012-13.

Bears are hiring Colts’ safeties coach Alan Williams as their defensive coordinator, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2022

The Bears already hired Getsy as offensive coordinator last week, where he will be entrusted with developing Justin Fields and getting the offense on track.

Eberflus is also expected to bring over several more coaches from Indianapolis, including linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi, cornerbacks coach James Rowe and assistant defensive backs coach David Overstreet.

Chicago has also interviewed Thomas McGaughey for their special teams coordinator position. Eberflus is also reportedly zeroing in on Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia for special teams coordinator.

List