Bears hire Travis Smith as new defensive line coach

Details on new Bears DL coach Travis Smith originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears announced on Tuesday that they added another coach to Matt Eberflus’ staff. Travis Smith will take charge of the defensive line group, after spending 10 seasons with the Raiders.

Since 2019, Smith has acted as an assistant defensive line coach. The past two seasons, Smith has worked under former Bears defensive line coach and defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli. Smith has helped the Raiders develop several young talents, including Maxx Crosby. Under Smith and Marinelli, Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue combined for 18 sacks in 2021, and Crosby earned his first Pro Bowl nod.

Smith also has experience working with current Bears Khalil Mack and Mario Edwards, Jr. According to the Raiders, Smith worked “extensively” with the linebackers in 2014, and helped Mack in his rookie campaign. He also worked closely with the defensive line in 2016, when Mack won the Defensive Player of the Year award, per the Raiders.

In addition to Smith, the Bears have hired the following position coaches:

-Dave Borgonzi, linebackers

-Jim Dray, tight ends

-Andrew Janocko, quarterbacks

-Chris Morgan, offensive line

-James Rowe, defensive backs

-Tyke Tolbert, wide receivers

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!