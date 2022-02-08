Bears hire Travis Smith as defensive line coach

New Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has found a defensive line coach.

Chicago announced on Tuesday that the club has hired Travis Smith for the position.

Smith has spent the last 10 seasons with the Raiders serving in different roles. He began as a defensive assistant in 2012 and rose to outside linebackers coach in 2017. When Jon Gruden was hired as head coach in 2017, Smith transitioned to be the team’s defensive quality control coach. But in 2019 he was promoted to assistant defensive line coach and stayed in that role through 2021.

The Bears recently announced that hired Alan Williams to be their defensive coordinator after he spent the last four seasons with Eberflus as the Colts’ safeties coach.

