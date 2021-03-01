Former Texas head coach Tom Herman has landed a job on Bears head coach Matt Nagy’s staff.

The Bears announced Herman’s hiring on Monday. He has the title of offensive analyst/special projects.

Herman was 32-18 over four seasons as the head coach of the University of Texas. He was fired in January after the Longhorns wrapped up a 7-3 season and replaced by Steve Sarkisian.

Herman was the head coach at the University of Houston before heading to Austin and he went 22-4 in two years at the school. He spent three years as Urban Meyer’s offensive coordinator at Ohio State prior to becoming a head coach and has never worked at the NFL level before.

The Bears also announced the hiring of assistant strength coach Anthony Hibbert.

Bears hire Tom Herman as an offensive analyst originally appeared on Pro Football Talk