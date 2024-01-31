Bears to hire Thomas Brown as passing game coordinator

The Chicago Bears offensive coaching staff continues to take shape as another vacancy has reportedly been filled. The Bears are set to hire former Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Thomas Brown to be their passing game coordinator, according to multiple reports. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune was first with the news.

#Bears are hiring Thomas Brown, former #Panthers OC, as passing game coordinator. He worked previously with OC Shane Waldron when they were with the #Rams. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) January 31, 2024

Brown was a candidate for the Bears’ offensive coordinator vacancy before they settled on Shane Waldron. The two have worked together in the past, when they were both with the Los Angeles Rams in 2020. Brown spent three seasons with the Rams, coaching running backs in 2020. He added assistant head coach to his responsibilities in 2021, before coaching tight ends in 2022. Last season, he joined Frank Reich’s staff in Carolina as their offensive coordinator, where he worked with Bryce Young during his rookie season. When Carolina fired Reich, Brown took over playcalling duties for the remainder of the season.

Now Brown comes to the Bears, where he once again could be coaching a rookie quarterback, only this time as a passing game coordinator. Brown is highly regarded around the league and popular among players, too. He was voted the No. 2 ranked offensive coordinator by NFL players in a survey conducted by the NFLPA near the end of the regular season.

The addition of Brown comes just hours after the Bears hired Chris Beatty as their wide receivers coach.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire