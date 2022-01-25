Bears to hire Ryan Poles over Colts’ Morocco Brown as next GM

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
Indianapolis Colts director of college scouting Morocco Brown is not expected to be the next general manager for the Chicago Bears as they are expected to hire Ryan Poles for the role.

Brown was a finalist for the vacant role in Chicago and given his history with the organization, along with his success in scouting with the Colts, he was expected to be a strong candidate.

The news was first reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN and confirmed by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

While Brown will be returning to his role in the front office, the Las Vegas Raiders are still expected to interview Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds for their vacant general manager role.

With Poles now hired as the new general manager, it will be interesting to see if Colts defensive coordinator will be hired as the new head coach. He’s a finalist for the job and has his second interview with the Bears’ brass on Wednesday. That will now include Poles.

Kevin Hickey

