Bears hire Ryan Poles: 7 things to know about Chicago’s new GM

The Chicago Bears are hiring Ryan Poles as their next general manager. Poles has worked his way up from being an undrafted free agent with the Bears to one of the top members of the Kansas City Chiefs’ front office.

Poles was considered a rising star within the Chiefs organization, where he has plenty of experience on the scouting side of things and has been part of a winning franchise in Kansas City.

Poles has been in high demand this offseason, where he’s been a finalist for the Bears, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants GM vacancies.

Now that the Bears have found their new GM, here are 5 things to know about Poles:

Poles is a former Chicago Bear

Believe it or not, Ryan Poles has actually spent time at Halas Hall before, for a different reason. Poles, a former offensive lineman, was signed by the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Boston College.

Though things didn’t work out as an offensive lineman for the Bears, he is now their general manager. In his new role, he will have the task of fixing and improving the offense to help maximize the development of quarterback Justin Fields.

And so it comes full circle: Ryan Poles signed with the Chicago Bears as an undrafted free agent coming out of Boston College. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 25, 2022

Poles has a Super Bowl ring

Poles, like former Bears GM Ryan Pace, has a Super Bowl ring as he arrives in Chicago. Poles was a part of building the talented Chiefs team we see today. In fact, if they win the Super Bowl in two weeks, he’ll have a second ring with them.

Though Pace didn’t work out, it’s important to take from successful front offices. As long as teams steal the right person from a team like the Chiefs, a winning culture can be built. If Poles can bring some of that Kansas City success to Chicago, the future is very bright for the Bears.

Ryan Poles, the new GM of the Chicago Bears. pic.twitter.com/Y9SbHF3e6d — BFR (@BFRMedia) January 25, 2022

Poles joined the Chiefs organization at age 24

Early on, Poles knew his NFL career as a player wouldn’t work out. In 2009, he accepted a job with the Chiefs as a player personnel assistant. At just 36 years old, Poles is taking the next step as general manager with the Bears.

At such a young age, the potential with Poles is through the roof. If he can build a successful, winning culture – while bringing in the right players and staff — this could be a long-term partnership.

Not to say this will turn into a Robert Kraft/Bill Belichick situation, but teams with long-term partnerships historically keep a winning culture. The Bears have lacked that.

From a source who has worked extensively with Ryan Poles.

“He is a really special dude!!! Smart. Organized. Detailed. Real Football guy with modern day philosophical approach!!! Combines old school and new school!!!”#Bears https://t.co/wvxEdjgfyy — Anthony Herron (@BigAntHerron) January 25, 2022

Poles worked his way up

Poles hasn’t always been the executive director of player personnel of the Chiefs. He worked his way up, starting as the player personnel assistant in 2009 and ascending to the director of college scouting. He was the director of college scouting when Kansas City drafted Patrick Mahomes.

As he made his way up to the executive director of player personnel, he played a role in rebuilding the Chiefs. They went from being one of the bottom teams in the league to a Super Bowl contender during his time with the team.

It’s not all Poles, of course, but he’s been part of a winning culture. He’s seen how a team can rebuild and turn into a powerhouse.

This isn’t a good hire by the Bears. This is an incredible hire by the Bears. This franchise is in GREAT hands with Ryan Poles leading the way going forward. https://t.co/aD4yLGH8eG — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 25, 2022

Poles was Brett Veach's right-hand man

Poles is the right-hand man of Chiefs GM Brett Veach. Veach gets credit for the team’s crazy turnaround since taking over in 2017 as the general manager.

Veach, just like Poles, worked his way up to general manager. Veach joined the Chiefs in 2013, holding multiple front office roles before becoming their GM. Poles will get the same opportunity with the Bears.

Veach and Poles played a role in the drafting of Mahomes, but neither gets the credit, John Dorsey does. Veach wasn’t the GM until July of 2017.

What’s interesting about Poles is he’s worked for 3 GMs Pioli – contract guy

Dorsey – talent evaluator guy

Veach – efficient draft guy Depending on how much he’s learned / control he has, it seems like he’s gotten some of the best career development out there. — Nate Atkins (@Nate_Atkins3) January 25, 2022

Poles survived 3 different GM changes

One of the more impressive things during Poles’ tenure with the Chiefs is how he’s survived three different GM regimes in Kansas City. He was first brought in and promoted by Scott Pioli. He was retained by John Dorsey, and was also promoted during that three-year span. Poles was also retained by Brett Veach, who also promoted him.

All different GMs thought highly enough of Poles to not only keep him on staff but let him climb the ladder within the organization.

Ryan Poles was in KC through the tenure of 3 separate GMs. All while being promoted through the ranks rather than replaced when a new GM entered the building. — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) January 25, 2022

Poles was a finalist for 4 different GM jobs

Poles has been in high demand dating back to last year when he interviewed for the Panthers’ GM vacancy. Poles was a finalist then, and he’s been a finalist in each of the four GM interviews he’s had over the last two years.

This time around, Poles was a finalist for the Bears, Vikings and Giants GM vacancies. New York ultimately went with Joe Schoen while Chicago decided to not let Poles leave Halas Hall, as they could’ve lost him to Minnesota. For now, it appears the Bears finally got their guy.

Maybe the best indication of the impression new Bears GM Ryan Poles has made with teams—he's interviewed for 4 GM jobs over the last 12 months (Panthers last year; Bears, Vikings, Giants this year), and he's been a finalist for all of them. Which is why Chicago moved fast today. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 25, 2022

