Bears hire Mike Wiley Jr. as director of player development and mental skills

The Bears fired their vice president of player engagement Lamar “Soup” Campbell to kick off the month of July and they announced his replacement on Wednesday.

Mike Wiley Jr. has been hired as their director of player development and mental skills. According to the Bears’ release announcing the move, Wiley will report directly to General Manager Ryan Poles.

Wiley was most recently a mental performance coach at Courtex Performance. He has also worked as a mental performance coach for a number of college teams in a variety of sports.

Campbell had worked for the Bears since 2015 and was part of an in-house committee that led the search for a new G.M. that culminated in Poles’ hiring earlier this year.

